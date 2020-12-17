Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/17/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CAESARSTONE LTD (CSTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company's products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets. The other applications of its products include vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in a range of residential and non-residential applications. Its product offerings include over four collections, such as Classico, Concetto, Motivo and Supernatural, which are marketed as specialty product collections. It sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Its designs range from fine-grained patterns to coarse-grained color blends with a variegated visual texture. It offers over 70 different colors, with four textures and three thicknesses available for each of the collection's colors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAESARSTONE LTD

CARPARTS.COM INC (PRTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarParts.com, Inc., formerly U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company's Websites provide customers with a range of stock keeping units (SKUs) with detailed product descriptions, attributes and photographs. The Company's product database maps its SKUs to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. The Company primarily sells its products to individual consumers through its network of Websites and online marketplaces. The Company classifies its products into various categories, including collision parts serving the body repair segment, engine parts to serve the replacement/wear parts market, and performance parts and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARPARTS.COM INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

