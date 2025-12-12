Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NACCO INDUSTRIES INC (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Its segments include Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines for power generation companies. The NAMining segment is a mining partner for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium and other industrial minerals. The Minerals Management segment, which includes the Catapult Mineral Partners (Catapult) business, acquires and promotes the development of mineral interests. Mitigation Resources of North America (Mitigation Resources) provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions. NAMining provides contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries, creating value for its customers by performing the mining aspects of its customers operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP (PRIM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primoris Services Corporation is a provider of critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company provides a range of construction, maintenance, replacement, fabrication, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers through its two segments: Utilities, and Energy. The Utilities segment offers services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy segment operates throughout the United States and Canada and specializes in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for entities in the energy, renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, and petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OSUR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OraSure Technologies, Inc. transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. The Company improves the access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. The Company, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. Its portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physicians offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct consumers. Its products and services include OraQuick ADVANCE Rapid HIV1/2 Antibody Test, OraQuick HIV Self-Test, and Diagnostics Direct Syphilis Health Check.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

L B FOSTER CO (FSTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services (Rail), and Infrastructure Solutions. The Companys Rail segment consists of several manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide various products, solutions, and services for freight and passenger railroads and other industrial companies throughout the world. The Rail segment also offers contract project management and aftermarket services. The Rail segment comprises the Rail Products, Global Friction Management, and Technology Services and Solutions business units. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced technologies that impact the built environment, including precast concrete buildings and products, bridge products, and pipe protective coatings and threading.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. It is a human and animal nutrition provider. Its Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. Nutrition segment is engaged in the creation, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a wide array of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, flavors and colors derived from nature, flavor systems, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients and systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC (LMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a building systems solutions company. The Company partners with the owners and facilities managers who have mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) and General Contractor Relationships (GCR). Through the ODR segment, the Company performs owner direct projects and/or provides maintenance or service primarily on mechanical, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects to existing buildings direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve primarily mechanical, electrical, and/or plumbing (MEP) services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. The Company works with six vertical markets: healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, data centers, life science, higher education and cultural and entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC (EYE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Vision Holdings, Inc. is an optical retail company in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. The Company operates four retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals, inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. The Company's segment includes Owned & Host. The Company, through its subsidiary, FirstSight Vision Services, Inc., is licensed as a single-service health plan under California law and issues individual vision plans in connection with its America's Best operations in California. It offers two products and one service, such as eyeglasses, contact lenses and eye exams. The Companys e-commerce consumer Website, DiscountContacts.com, offers a range of services to customers, including eyeglass purchasing, online scheduling and appointment reminders, contact lens purchasing, buy-in-store and ship-to-home capabilities and online frame browsing, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

METALLUS INC (MTUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metallus Inc. manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, using electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing (tubes), manufactured components such as precision steel components, and billets. The Company manages raw material recycling programs, which are used internally as a feeder system for its melt operations and allow it to sell scrap not used in its operations to third parties. The Companys products and solutions are used in a diverse range of demanding applications in the end-markets including industrial, which includes industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, heavy truck, agriculture and power generation; automotive; aerospace & defense, and energy. Its production of manufactured components takes place at two downstream manufacturing facilities: Tryon Peak (Columbus, North Carolina) and St. Clair (Eaton, Ohio).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KE HOLDINGS INC - ADR (BEKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KE Holdings Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in housing transactions and related services. The Company operates in four segments. The Existing Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides agency services to sales or leases of existing homes, and platform and franchise services to brokerage firms on Beike platform, as well as other transaction services. The New Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides new home transaction and agency services to real estate developers. The Home Renovation and Furnishing segment provides a one-stop solution to give housing customers access to a comprehensive range of home renovation and furnishing, ranging from interior design, renovation, re-modeling, furnishing, supplies, to after-sales maintenance and repair. The Emerging and Other Services segment is engaged in rental property management service business, financial service business and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ZEVIA PBC (ZVIA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zevia PBC is a beverage company. It develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally delicious, zero-sugar beverages. The Companys beverages are plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. It markets its products under the Zevia brand across multiple beverage categories, including Soda, Energy Drinks and Organic Teas. Its flagship product, Soda, is available in 18 flavors across multiple packs, variety packs, and in limited time-offer flavors. It offers Energy drinks in eight flavors. Organic Tea is a zero-calorie, naturally sweetened ready-to-drink tea segment. It offers Organic Tea in eight flavors, including one caffeine-free option. Zevia products are distributed in more than 37,000 retail locations in the United States and Canada through a diverse network of retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience and ecommerce channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC (IMPP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Petroleum Inc is a Greece-based international shipping transportation company. The Company specialized in the transportation of various petroleum and petrochemical products in liquefied form. As of March 15, 2022, the Company's fleet consists of 4 vessels (oil product and crude oil tankers) with a total of more than 250 DWT.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

