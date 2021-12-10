Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/10/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

IHUMAN INC - ADR (IH) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iHuman Inc is a China-based company engaged in providing education services and products for kids. The Company mainly provides learning services for 3-8 years old children under its brand iHuman, such as iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math and other learning applications. The Company also provides learning materials and devices to individual users, education organizations and third-party distributors. The learning materials cover literacy and reading, English, mathematics, music and other subjects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ITERIS INC (ITI) is a small-cap value stock in the Security Systems & Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Iteris, Inc. is a provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Roadway Sensors (RWS) and Transportation Systems (SYS). The RWS segment provides detection sensors and systems for traffic management that comprise of family of vantage sensors and BlueTOAD line of products, as well as communication systems and roadway traffic data collection applications that complement sensor products. The Vantage product line uses image processing technology, radar technology and other techniques to analyze sensor data through algorithms, enabling vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian detection, as well as the transmission of both video images and multiple data sets using various communication technologies. The SYS segment provides traffic engineering and consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. Its RWS products include Vantage, Vantage Next and VantagePegasus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.