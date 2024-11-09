Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FIGS INC (FIGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. The Company sells products designed to serve the particular needs of healthcare professionals primarily through its direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital platform, consisting of its Website, mobile app and B2B business (TEAMS). Its offerings include scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. Its non-scrubwear products are designed as an integrated system that complements its scrubwear and are comprised of base layer and outer layer products. Its underscrubs include sports bras, performance leggings, performance tops and super-soft pima cotton tops. Its under underscrubs include several styles of underwear. Its outer layer products include footwear, lab coats, and a variety of vests, jackets, and fleeces. It also offers necessities, such as scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps and beanies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

RXO INC (RXO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RXO, Inc. is a provider of asset-light transportation solutions. The Company offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions, including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last-mile delivery. It combines capacity and technology to move freight through supply chains across North America. Its self-learning RXO Connect digital brokerage platform encompasses Freight Optimizer, as well as its mobile app, application programming interface (API) integrations, self-service dashboards and real-time functionality for transacting and tracking freight shipments. Its managed transportation service provides asset-light solutions for shippers who outsource their freight transportation. Its control tower solution leverages the expertise of a dedicated team focused on continuous improvement, and digital, door-to-door visibility into order status and freight in transit. Its last mile offering is an asset-light service that facilitates consumer deliveries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

