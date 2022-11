Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CIVEO CORP (CVEO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civeo Corporation is engaged in providing hospitality services. The Company operates in three business segments, such as Canada, Australia, and the United States. It provides hospitality services to guests, including lodging, catering, food service, housekeeping, and maintenance at accommodation facilities. It also provides services that support the day-to-day operations of accommodation facilities, such as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics. The company offers development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction, along with providing hospitality services once the facility is constructed. Civeo operates approximately a total of 27 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia, and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 28,000 rooms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DMC GLOBAL INC (BOOM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DMC Global Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company operates a portfolio of differentiated asset-light companies that provide differentiated products and services to segments of the energy, industrial and building products markets. It helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. Its portfolio consists of Arcadi, which is a supplier of architectural building products, which include exterior and interior framing systems, and engineered windows and doors; DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally to perforate oil and gas wells and NobelClad, which produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is an energy company. The Company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin Coal Operation includes the Gibson County Coal, LLC mining complex; the Warrior Coal, LLC mining complex; the River View Coal, LLC mining complex and the Hamilton County Coal, LLC mining complex. The Appalachia Coal Operations include the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining, LLC mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties includes oil and gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties include coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties that are leased to its mining complexes in both the Illinois Basin Coal Operations and Appalachia Coal Operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

