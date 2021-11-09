Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

STITCH FIX INC (SFIX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personalized styling service company. The Company operates primarily in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. The Company serves its clients in categories, such as women's, petite, maternity, men's, kids, and plus. It uses data science throughout its business, including to style its clients, offer personalized direct buy options, predict purchase behavior, forecast demand, optimize inventory, and design new apparel. The Company leverages its data science through a custom-built, Web-based styling application. Its clients can purchase directly from its Website or mobile application based on a personalized assortment of outfit and item recommendations. The Company also provides a direct-buy offering that allows clients the flexibility of purchasing items outside of a Stitch Fix stylist (Fix).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

