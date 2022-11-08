Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (BTU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peabody Energy Corporation is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company's segments include Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining and Other United States (U.S.) Thermal Mining. The Company's Seaborne Thermal Mining segment consists of mines in New South Wales, Australia. Its Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment consists of mines in Queensland, Australia, one in New South Wales, Australia and one in Alabama, the United States. The Company's Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming. Its Other U.S. Thermal Mining segment includes operations that reflect the aggregation of its Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico and Colorado mining operations. The Company owns interests in over 17 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. It markets and brokers coal from other coal producers, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

