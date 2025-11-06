Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Markets Advisory, Capital Markets, Work Dynamics, JLL Technologies and LaSalle. The Markets Advisory segment offers local expertise across the globe, covering a comprehensive range of services across asset types. It aggregates such services into three categories: Leasing, Property Management, and Advisory, Consulting and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides full-service capital solutions, including debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, and investment sales and advisory. Work Dynamics segment offers a single, cohesive service delivery team. JLL Technologies segment offers professional services, including program and project management, implementation and support, managed services, and advisory/consulting services. The LaSalle segment invests institutional and individual capital in real estate assets and securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC (ASTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astec Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. The Companys manufacturing operations are divided into two business segments: Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants and their related components and ancillary equipment, including industrial automation controls and telematics platforms, as well as asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, land clearing, recycling and other heavy equipment. The Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures heavy rock processing equipment, in addition to servicing and supplying parts for the aggregate, mining, recycling, ports and bulk handling markets. It also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

