Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

KAMAN CORPORATION (KAMN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace markets. The Company operates through its Aerospace segment. The Company's brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the United States and allied militaries. The segment also markets the design and supply of aftermarket parts to businesses performing MRO in aerospace markets; performs helicopter subcontract work; restores, modifies and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufactures and supports its K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters, and provides engineering design, analysis and certification services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC (ESTE) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States. The Company's reserve portfolio primarily consists of assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres in the Midland Basin, located in Howard, Glasscock, Martin and Midland Counties. As of December 31, 2016, it also has approximately 21,000 net leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. In the Williston Basin of North Dakota, it had approximately 5,900 net leasehold acres, as of December 31, 2016.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TRECORA RESOURCES (TREC) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and Specialty Waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes and provides custom processing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

