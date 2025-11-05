Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. It is a human and animal nutrition provider. Its Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. Nutrition segment is engaged in the creation, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a wide array of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, flavors and colors derived from nature, flavor systems, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients and systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

COMMERCIAL METALS CO (CMC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commercial Metals Company is engaged in offering products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. The Companys solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation, and transmission. Its segments include North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and the Emerging Businesses Group. The North America Steel Group segment provides a diverse offering of products and solutions to support the construction sector. The Europe Steel Group segment is composed of a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The Emerging Businesses Group segment's portfolio consists of its construction services products, Tensar products and solutions and its impact metals, and performance reinforcing steel products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

L B FOSTER CO (FSTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services (Rail), and Infrastructure Solutions. The Companys Rail segment consists of several manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide various products, solutions, and services for freight and passenger railroads and other industrial companies throughout the world. The Rail segment also offers contract project management and aftermarket services. The Rail segment comprises the Rail Products, Global Friction Management, and Technology Services and Solutions business units. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced technologies that impact the built environment, including precast concrete buildings and products, bridge products, and pipe protective coatings and threading.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LANTRONIX INC (LTRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lantronix Inc. specializes in compute and connectivity Internet of things (IoT) solutions that target industries including smart cities, automotive and enterprise. The Company's products and services help companies to capitalize on the expanding IoT market by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT stack. Its solutions include intelligent substations infrastructure, infotainment systems and video surveillance, supplemented with advanced out-of-band management (OOB) for cloud and edge computing. Its solutions enable ultra-fast ethernet-to-cellular and wi-fi connectivity for machines in the demanding environments. Its product lines include Embedded IoT Modules, IoT Systems Solutions, and Software and Engineering Services. The Company's products include Edge AI, OOB, network infrastructure, industrial IoT, SoMs and dev kits, and connectivity modules. Its SmartLV, powered by the Qualcomm IQ-615 processor, is an AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. provides polymer-based 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. The Company's solutions consist of 3D printing systems, consumables, software, paid parts, and professional services and encompass everything from prototyping and design all the way through production. Its printers include F3300, FDM Fortus 450mc, PolyJet J3 DentaJet, P3 DLP Origin One Dental, SLA Neo, PolyJet J5 Digital Anatomy, and Powder Bed Fusion SAF H350. The Company's technologies include FDM Technology, PolyJet Technology, P3 DLP Technology, SAF Technology, Stereolithography Technology and 3DFashion Technology. Its FDM 3D printing technology has the ability to use a variety of production grade thermoplastic materials featuring surface resolution, chemical and heat resistance, color, and mechanical properties necessary for production of functional prototypes and parts for a variety of industries with specific demands and requirements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BLINK CHARGING CO (BLNK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blink Charging Co., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. It offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment and services, enabling EV drivers to recharge at various location types. Its principal line of products and services is its nationwide Blink EV charging networks (the Blink Networks) and Blink EV charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and other EV-related services. The Blink Networks is a proprietary, cloud-based system that operates, maintains and manages Blink charging stations and handles the associated charging data, back-end operations and payment processing. The Blink Networks provide property owners, managers, parking companies, state and municipal entities, and other types of commercial customers with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MONTAUK RENEWABLES INC (MNTK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). The Company's segments include Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The Companys Renewable Natural Gas segment includes the production of RNG. The Renewable Electricity Generation segment includes generation of electricity at biogas-to-electricity plants. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at approximately 13 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

