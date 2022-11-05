Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE INC (RSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is an online gaming and entertainment company. The Company primarily focused on online casino and online sports betting in the United States and Latin American markets. The Company provides its customers with an array of gaming offerings, such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that users can earn or purchase. Its real-money online casino and online sports betting offerings are currently provided under its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands in the United States and under its RushBet.co brand in Colombia. It operates retail sports betting, which is offered under its BetRivers.com or PlaySugarHouse.com brands. It also operates and/or supports retail sports betting for its bricks-and-mortar partners primarily under their respective brands. It also offers social gaming under partners brands as well as its own brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DOCGO INC (DCGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DocGo, Inc. is a healthcare transportation and mobile services company. The Company uses dispatch and communication technology to provide healthcare transportation and mobile services in-person medical treatment to patients in their homes, workplaces and other non-traditional locations, in various metropolitan cities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Transportation Services and Mobile Health services. Transportation Services provides on-demand medical mobility solutions are offered under the Ambulnz brand. It provides clinical services, including primary and specialty care, dialysis treatments for chronic care management, and transfers between clinical settings. Mobile Health's services include on-site evaluation, diagnostics, triage and treatment. The Company's mobile health solutions include services performed at home and offices, coronavirus disease testing, and event services, including on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALLBIRDS INC (BIRD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allbirds, Inc. is a lifestyle brand, which uses naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. The Company's products include men's shoes, women's shoes, men's apparel, women's apparel and socks. It offers various categories of shoes, including everyday sneakers, running shoes, flats, slip-ons, water-repellent shoes, water-repellent sneakers, hiking shoes, high-tops and slippers. It provides various categories of men's apparel, including activewear, sweatshirts and sweatpants, tees and tops, bottoms, underwear, and socks. It offers various categories of women's apparel, including activewear, sweatshirts and sweatpants, tees and tops, bottoms, leggings, underwear, and socks. It also offers accessories, including hats, face masks, lace kits and insoles. It serves customers across 35 countries through its e-commerce platform and the Company's retail stores globally, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PROTO LABS INC (PRLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Proto Labs, Inc. is a digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts. The Company's segments include United States, Europe and Japan. Its primary manufacturing product lines include injection molding, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, three dimensional (3D) printing and sheet metal. It targets its products to product developers and engineers who use 3D computer aided design (3D CAD) software to design products across a range of end-markets. The Company's injection molding product line uses its 3D CAD-to-CNC machining technology for the automated design and manufacture of molds. Its CNC machining product line uses CNC machines to manufacture custom metal and plastic arts. Its 3D printing product line includes a range of technologies in plastics and metals, stereolithography and selective laser sintering, among others. Its sheet metal product line includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts and assemblies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. The Company operates through two retail segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, which offer complementary assortments. REVOLVE segment offers constant newness and discovery through an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. FWRD segment offers a curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands with a differentiated point of view. The Company's product mix consists of approximately 70,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The Company offers merchandise across a variety of product types, brands and price points. The brands it sells on its platform consist of a mix of emerging third-party, established third-party, iconic luxury brands and owned brands. The Company's product mix consists primarily of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company's solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

