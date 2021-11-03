Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. provides services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company's services operate four markets: energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. The Company's advisory services include research policy, industry and stakeholder issues, trends and behaviour. Its program implementation services offer end-to-end solutions through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clients' business context. Its analytics services collect and analyses various data to understand issues and options for its clients. Its digital services provide cybersecurity solutions that support its clients' operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for ICFI

Full Factor Report for ICFI

TRECORA RESOURCES (TREC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trecora Resources is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products, specialty waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Petrochemicals and Specialty Waxes segment. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment is conducted through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility in Silsbee, Texas, which produces hydrocarbons used primarily in polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, Canadian tar sands, and in the catalyst support industry. Its Specialty Waxes segment is conducted through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC) located in Pasadena, Texas, which produces specialty polyethylene and poly-alpha-olefin waxes and provides custom processing services. The specialty polyethylene waxes are used in markets from paints and inks to adhesives, coatings, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) lubricants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRECORA RESOURCES

Full Guru Analysis for TREC

Full Factor Report for TREC

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.