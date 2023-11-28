Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AMMO INC (POWW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMMO, Inc. is a vertically integrated producer of ammunition and components. The Company is the owner of GunBroker.com, which is an online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries. The Company operates through two segments: Ammunition and Marketplace. The Ammunition segment consists of the Company's manufacturing business. The segment is engaged in the designing, production and marketing of ammunition and ammunition component products. The Company's core ammunition business is vertically integrated with multi-channel distribution, including direct-to-consumer, wholesale, military and law enforcement customers. Its product offering encompasses approximately 60 items, including STREAK Visual Ammunition, a patented technology. The Marketplace segment consists of the GunBroker.com marketplace. In its role as an auction site, GunBroker.com supports the sale of firearms, ammunition and hunting/shooting accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE INC (RSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is an online gaming and entertainment company. The Company is primarily focused on online casino and online sports betting in the United States, Canada, and Latin American markets. The Company provides its customers with an array of gaming offerings, such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that users can earn or purchase. Its real-money online casino and online sports betting offerings are provided under its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in the United States and Canada and under its RushBet brand in Latin America (which includes Mexico). It also operates and/or supports retail sports betting for its brick-and-mortar partners primarily under their respective brands. It also offers social gaming under partner brands, as well as its own brands. It offers real-money mobile and online operations in over 15 United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

