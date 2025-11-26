Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP (GO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a retailer of name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. It has stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, and Virginia. Its product offering includes staples, across grocery, produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, beer and wine, fresh meat and seafood, general merchandise and health and beauty care. It distributes inventory through nine primary distribution centers, four of which it operates and five of which are operated by third parties. It has an in-house transportation fleet, as well as transportation partner relationships. It also owns United Grocery Outlet, a closeout grocery retailer with over 40 stores. It is focused on centralized marketing efforts primarily on digital ads, emailed WOW! Alerts, social media and radio commercials, and in-store and outdoor signage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY INC (MEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is a vertically integrated, value-added manufacturing partner providing a full suite of manufacturing solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Its capabilities include metal fabrication, metal stamping, aluminum extrusion and fabrication, tube bending and forming, robotic part forming, robotic welding, resistance welding, five-axis tube and fiber laser cutting and custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent-resistant coating painting, are used in a variety of applications. It serves its customers through 25 strategically located United States facilities, across seven states with over 3.2 million square feet of manufacturing capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is a renewable energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling renewable and conventional natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions to its customers, primarily in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. Its principal business is supplying renewable natural gas (RNG) and conventional natural gas, in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), for medium and heavy-duty vehicles and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services to public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The Company is also focused on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects and supplying RNG (procured from third party sources and from its anaerobic digester gas RNG joint venture project with TotalEnergies S.E.) to its customers in the heavy and medium-duty commercial transportation sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

