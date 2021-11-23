Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the retail sale, brokerage, and service of new and used boats, motors, trailers, marine parts and accessories. Its segments include Retail Operation and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment includes approximately 77 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. It sells new and used recreational boats, including and fishing boats, with a focus on premium brands in each segment. It also sells related marine products, including engines, trailers, parts, and accessories. The Product Manufacturing segment includes the activity of Cruisers Yachts, a wholly owned MarineMax subsidiary, manufacturing boats and yachts with sales through its select retail dealership locations and independent dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO (VSCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victoria's Secret & Co. is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products. The Company sell its product through two brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK. The Company operates through two segments: The North America and International. The Company's product category includes fragrance, beauty, apparel, loungewear, sleepwear, athletic attire and swimwear. The Company operates approximately 867 stores in North America and it operates 520 stores outside of North America, including 62 Company operated stores in Greater China and 458 partner-operated stores, including locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company provides products through online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com and other online channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

