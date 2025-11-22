Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NOKIA OYJ (ADR) (NOK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company's businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company's segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks operating segments. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprises IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics operating segments. The Applications & Analytics operating segment offers software solutions spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of things (IoT), security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate and optimize their customer experience. The Company has Comptel Oyj among its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOKIA OYJ (ADR)

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (GEOS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Geospace Technologies Corporation is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in advanced sensing, Internet of Things (IoT) and highly ruggedized products, which serve smart water, energy exploration, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company's segments include Smart Water, Energy Solutions and Intelligent Industrial. The Smart Water segment comprises its water meter connector cable series known as Hydroconn, and its Aquana branded remote shut-off water valves and cloud-based IoT Platform. The Energy Solutions segment's products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones and various other seismic products. The Intelligent Industrial segment comprises diverse software and hardware solutions leveraging sensor technologies. It offers heartbeat detection security technology, namely, Heartbeat Detector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

