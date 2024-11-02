Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR (LKNCY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LUCKIN COFFEE INC. is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in coffee retail business. The Company applies new retail models for coffee sales and services. The Company operates primarily through mobile apps and pick-up stores. The Company's products mainly include freshly brewed drinks, juices and light meals. The Company's main brand is Luckin Coffee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NEWPARK RESOURCES INC (NR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to customers across multiple industries. The Company manufactures, sells, and rents sustainable composite matting products, along with a full suite of services, including planning, logistics, and remediation. The Company's segment is Industrial Solutions. The Industrial Solutions segment provides temporary worksite access solutions, including the rental of its recyclable composite matting systems, along with related site construction and services to customers in various markets including power transmission, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction and other industries, primarily in the United States and United Kingdom. It also sells its manufactured recyclable composite mats to customers around the world, with power transmission being the primary end-market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ANIK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a joint preservation company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. The OA Pain Management product family consists of Monovisc and Orthovisc that provides pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions and Cingal consisting of its cross-linked HA material combined with a fast-acting steroid. Its Joint Preservation and Restoration product family consists of its portfolio of orthopedic regenerative solutions products: Integrity, Tactoset, and Hyalofast; its line of sports medicine solutions repairs and reconstructs damaged ligaments and tendons, and its Arthrosurface portfolio of bone preserving joint technologies, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants. Its Non-Orthopedic product family provides orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier product, advanced wound care products, and ear, nose and throat products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

