Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/2/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MARCUS CORP (MCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Marcus Corporation is focused on the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Company operates two segments: movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Company's theatre operations include approximately 85 movie theatres with 1,064 screens throughout 17 states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia). It also operates a family entertainment center, Funset Boulevard. The Company's hotels and resorts operations include seven wholly owned and operated hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska. It also manages nine hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. The Company manages approximately 4,900 hotel and resort rooms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GULFPORT ENERGY CORP (GPOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, with a primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Its principal properties are located in Eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and in central Oklahoma targeting the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations. The Utica is a hydrocarbon-bearing rock formation located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. It has approximately 188,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe Counties in Eastern Ohio. The SCOOP play mainly targets the Devonian to Mississippian aged Woodford Shale. It has approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Garvin, Grady and Stephens Counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

