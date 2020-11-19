Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SOGOU INC (SOGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sogou Inc. is a search and Internet company. The Company's Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company's products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software. Its Chinese language input software enables users to type in Chinese. Sogou Input Method anticipates users' search intentions in real-time and allows users to search directly with Sogou Search. The Company offer users general and vertical search services through its Website and its mobile search application. The features of Sogou Search include query suggestion, query correction, search snippets, Webpage translation and search result recommendations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EVI INDUSTRIES INC (EVI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EVI Industries, Inc., formerly EnviroStar, Inc., through its subsidiary, Steiner-Atlantic Corp., sells commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others; supplies replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services to its customers, and designs and plans turnkey laundry, dry cleaning and boiler systems for its institutional, retail, industrial and commercial customers. The Company, through its subsidiary, DRYCLEAN USA License Corp. owns rights to the name DRYCLEAN USA, which it franchises and licenses to retail drycleaners in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. It sells a line of commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, as well as related replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services. It sells replacement parts and accessories for the products it sells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

