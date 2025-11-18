Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LIMONEIRA CO (LMNR) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limoneira Company is primarily an agribusiness company. Its operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate and capital investment activities. It operates in three business divisions: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division includes four segments, such as fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados and other agribusiness, which primarily includes oranges, specialty citrus, other crops and farm management services. The agribusiness division includes farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The rental operations division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The real estate development division includes its investments in real estate development projects. It markets and sells lemons directly to its food service, wholesale and retail customers throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, and other international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIMONEIRA CO

LMNR Guru Analysis

LMNR Fundamental Analysis

VISTEON CORP (VC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Visteon Corporation is a global automotive technology company serving the mobility industry. The Company's platforms leverage hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of the Company's global automotive customers, including BMW, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mahindra, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Toyota, and Volkswagen. The Company operates through the Electronics segment, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, cockpit domain controllers, advanced displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. It offers a full line of instrument clusters, from standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D and 3-D display-based devices. It offers a display audio and embedded infotainment platform that is based on Android automotive operating system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISTEON CORP

VC Guru Analysis

VC Fundamental Analysis

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that designs, manufactures, and supplies products made from wood, composites, and other materials. Its segments include UFP Retail Solutions (Retail), UFP Packaging (Packaging), and UFP Construction (Construction). Its Retail Solutions segment is comprised of business units, such as ProWood, Deckorators and UFP-Edge. Its ProWood business unit manufactures and sells pressure-treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, and garden products to building products retailers across the United States. Its Packaging segment is comprised of Structural Packaging, PalletOne, and Protective Packaging Solutions. Its Structural Packaging business unit designs, engineers, manufactures and tests custom packaging products. Its Construction segment is comprised of business units, such as Factory-Built Housing, Site-Built Construction, Commercial Construction, and Concrete Forming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

UFPI Guru Analysis

UFPI Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.