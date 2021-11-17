Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/17/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC (GNLN) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company sells cannabis accessories and liquid nicotine products across the world. It operates as a third-party brand accelerator and a distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and liquid nicotine markets. The Company is in the partnership with many brands, including PAX Labs, Grenco Science, Storz & Bickel, Firefly, DaVinci, Santa Cruz Shredder, Cookies and others. It has also set out to develop a portfolio of the Company's own brands, Greenlane Brands. The Company Greenlane Brands include VIBES Rolling Papers, Pollen Gear, the Marley Natural accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, K. Haring Glass Collections, and Higher Standards, which serves as both upscale product line and an retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and a location in California's iconic Malibu Village.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

