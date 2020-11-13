Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/13/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CHS INC (CHSCP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CHS Inc. is an integrated agricultural company, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The Company's segments include Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, Foods, and Corporate and Other. The Energy segment derives its revenues through refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum products. The Company's Ag segment includes its grain marketing, country operations, crop nutrients, processing and food ingredients, and renewable fuels businesses. The Nitrogen production segment consists equity method investment in CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC. The Food segment consists its equity method investment in Ventura Foods, LLC. The corporate and other segment includes wheat milling operations, as well as business solutions operations consisting of commodities hedging, insurance and financial services related to crop production. Its businesses primarily include financing, insurance, hedging and other service activities related to crop production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY (KODK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Photography industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Kodak Company is a global commercial printing and imaging company with technologies in materials science, digital imaging science and software, and deposition processes. The Company provides hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. The Company operates through seven segments: Print Systems, Micro 3D Printing and Packaging, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology and Eastman Business Park. The Print Systems segment comprises two lines of business: Prepress Solutions and Electrophotographic Printing Solutions. The Micro 3D Printing and Packaging segment comprises two lines of business: Packaging and Micro 3D Printing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

