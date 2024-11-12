Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

L B FOSTER CO (FSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services (Rail) and Infrastructure Solutions. The Company's Rail segment is comprised of several manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide a variety of products, solutions, and services for freight and passenger railroads and other industrial companies throughout the world. The Rail segment also offers contract project management and aftermarket services. The Rail reporting segment is comprised of the Rail Products, Global Friction Management, and Technology Services and Solutions business units. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced technologies that impact the built environment, including precast concrete buildings and products, bridge products, and pipe protective coatings and threading.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OUTBRAIN INC (OB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Outbrain Inc. is a technology platform company that drives business results by connecting media owners and advertisers with engaged audiences to drive business outcomes. The Company's artificial intelligence (AI) prediction engine powers a two-sided platform for advertisers and media owners that delivers concrete business outcomes. Its platform enables thousands of digital media owners to provide experiences to their audiences, delivering audience engagement and monetization. The Company's platform provides a suite of solutions specifically to meet the needs of media owners. Its comprehensive media owner suite brings advanced AI-backed prediction technology to the Open Internet, enabling its media partners to enhance their businesses through sustainable monetization, robust audience development, and efficient revenue diversification. It offers a full-stack, cross-funnel advertising solution for advertisers of all sizes from enterprise brands and the agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

