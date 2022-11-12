Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NORTHWEST PIPE CO (NWPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. The Company operates through two segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP), and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). Its SPP segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. These products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, and other applications. In addition, SPP makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. SPP has manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Adelanto, Saginaw, Tracy, Parkersburg, St. Louis, and San Luis Rio Colorado. Its Precast segment manufactures precast and reinforced concrete products, including manholes, box culverts, vaults, catch basins, oil water separators, pump lift stations, biofiltration, and other environmental and engineered solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTHWEST PIPE CO

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans. It has approximately 75 showroom and design centers locations across the United States. The Company's in-home designers, who work with clients in the showroom and travel to its clients' residences and offer personalized solutions. The Company's online capabilities provide research and discovery and allow clients to begin or complete transactions online. Its online design services professionals and virtual tools complement its e-commerce platform by engaging clients and providing them with expert design advice and capabilities. The Company distributes two large catalogs each year, a January and a September edition, in both an online and physical format. It also distributes catalogs for specific categories, such as outdoor furnishings, special collections, and certain holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARHAUS INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

