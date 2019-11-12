Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DESPEGAR.COM CORP (DESP) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries in Latin America and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V (ADR) (WMMVY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company's segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam's Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS INC (JNCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient. The Company's lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator (ICOS) and is in a Phase II trial.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of engineered specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. The Company operates through four segments: access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and commercial. Access equipment segment designs and manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers used in a wide variety of construction, industrial, institutional and general maintenance applications and also manufactures towing and recovery equipment in the United States. Defense segment manufactures heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles. Fire & emergency segment designs and manufactures fire apparatus assembled on custom chassis, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles to domestic and international airports and broadcast and communication vehicles. Commercial segment designs and manufactures front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers and portable and stationary concrete batch plants, refuse collection vehicles and field service vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 391.92% vs. 210.54% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

