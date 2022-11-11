Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

KE HOLDINGS INC - ADR (BEKE) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KE Holdings Inc is a China-based holding company engaged in housing transactions and related services. The Company operates in three segments. Existing Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides sales and leasing services of existing housing through the online platform Beike as the brokerage. New Home Transaction Services segment mainly provides new housing agency sales for real estate developers. Emerging and Other services segment is engaged in financial services and other newly developed businesses. The Company mainly conducts its business in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KE HOLDINGS INC - ADR

Full Guru Analysis for BEKE

Full Factor Report for BEKE

MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck KGaA is a Germany-based science and technology company. The Company operates in three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and Electronics. The Healthcare business, which operates in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, focuses on such therapeutic areas as allergies, fertility, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, developing drugs, diagnostic substances and medical devices. The Life Sciences business comprises the activities of MilliporeSigma, which provides solutions that facilitate biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The product range includes laboratory water systems, gene editing tools, cell lines and end-to-end drug manufacturing systems, among others. The Electronics business enables digital living and provides specialty chemicals for various applications, including liquid crystals for electronic displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCK KGAA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for MKKGY

Full Factor Report for MKKGY

EDGIO INC (EGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 28% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgio, Inc., formerly Limelight Networks, Inc., is a provider of content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet. The Company delivers digital content, video delivery, Website development and acceleration, cloud security, edge compute, and origin storage services. Its geographic areas include Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's edge services platform includes private Internet protocol (IP) network, software, and support services. Its services include Layer by Limelight (AppOps), which augments or replace a site's existing Web content delivery network and security vendor to deliver faster page loads. Its cloud security services offer defense against malicious Website attacks and unauthorized content access without impacting the performance of Web applications and content delivery. Its customers include media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, retail, live sports, e-commerce, and other sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDGIO INC

Full Guru Analysis for EGIO

Full Factor Report for EGIO

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.