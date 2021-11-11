Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil. The Company's two segments include Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, which are operating segments organized and managed based upon geographic location. The operations of all segments include exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. The Company owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. Its subsidiaries include VAALCO Gabon (Etame), Inc., VAALCO Production (Gabon), Inc., VAALCO Gabon S.A., VAALCO Angola (Kwanza), Inc., VAALCO Energy (EG), Inc., VAALCO Energy Mauritius (EG) Limited and VAALCO Energy (USA), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VAALCO ENERGY, INC.

PURPLE INNOVATION INC (PRPL) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Purple Innovation, Inc. is a provider of comfort solutions. The Company designs and manufactures a range of branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, and other products. It has designed the Hyper-Elastic Polymer material, Purple Grid structure, and other comfort technologies in order to improve the lives of customers. The Company's No Pressure Purple Grid technology is used in all Purple mattresses. Its mattresses utilize the benefits of the Purple Grid creating a sleep solution that is breathable to help regulate body temperature and soft enough to cradle pressure points, while also providing support through localized buckling columns. It sells four types of pillows: The Purple Harmony Pillow, the Purple Pillow, the Purple Plush Pillow and the Kids Pillow. The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Company showrooms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PURPLE INNOVATION INC

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC (FTHM) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fathom Holdings Inc. is a cloud-based, technology-driven real estate brokerage company. The Company provides software platform for management of real estate brokerage back-office functions. Through its Website, it provides buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants with access to all of the available properties for sale or lease on the multiple listing service. It provides each of its agents their own personal Website that they can modify to match their personal branding. Through a combination of its technology platform and third-party systems, it provides its agents with marketing, training and other support services, as well as client and transaction management. Its technology, services, data, lead generation and marketing tools are designed to allow its agents to leverage them to represent their real estate clients service. its residential real estate offerings also includes tittle insurance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FATHOM HOLDINGS INC

CONTEXTLOGIC INC (WISH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 20% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ContextLogic Inc. is a mobile electronic commerce company. The Company provides a discovery-based shopping platform, which connects merchants' products to users based on user preferences. Its personalized product feed enables the users to discover products to purchase by scrolling through its mobile application and browsing. The Company incorporates user-generated content including photos, videos, and reviews, and a range of products. It provides the merchants with a suite of services, including demand generation and engagement, user-generated content creation, data intelligence, promotional and logistics capabilities, and business operations support. ProductBoost is its advertising tool for merchants, which helps to promote their products on its platform. It assists merchants with international compliance, payment processing, user support, and other services. Its platform includes a merchant dashboard with built-in analytics to help merchants sell products and track their performance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CONTEXTLOGIC INC

ATERIAN INC (ATER) is a small-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aterian, Inc. (Aterian ), formerly Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., is a technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires and partners with electronic commerce (e-commerce) brands. The Company's cloud-based platform, artificial intelligence marketplace ecommerce engine (AIMEE), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products across online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of stock-keeping units (SKUs) across 12 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics. The Company's brands include hOmeLabs, Truweo, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Mueller Australia, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, Spiralizer, Healing Solutions and Aussie Health Co brands. Truweo, is an electronic commerce brand in the health and personal wellness category.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATERIAN INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

