Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC (NRGV) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is a grid-scale energy storage company. The Company provides energy storage solutions that enable solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources to reach their full potential. The Company's solutions are designed on a software platform that orchestrates the delivery of power from a range of storage mediums and across a variety of storage durations. Its energy storage architecture is designed to accommodate multiple renewable power sources across a variety of energy storage technologies. The Company's portfolio of market-ready turnkey energy storage solutions includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), gravity energy storage systems (GESS), green hydrogen energy storage systems (gHESS), hybrid energy storage systems (HESS)and energy management software platforms (EMS). It provides turnkey energy storage solutions that meet the demands of the market for shorter duration with its BESSs and longer duration with its GESSs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TXO PARTNERS LP (TXO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TXO Partners, L.P. is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. The Company's acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The Company seeks to maintain low-risk development and exploitation of its existing properties, increasing its reserves and production. It owns 50% of Cross Timbers Energy, LLC (Cross Timbers Energy). Cross Timbers Energy's properties are located primarily in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado and the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Company also has a wholly owned subsidiary, MorningStar Operating LLC, which owns oil and gas assets primarily in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado and the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. oil and gas company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

