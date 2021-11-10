Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/10/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION (USA) (TGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil exploration and production company. The Company's activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt). The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties. It holds interests in various production sharing concessions (PSC) in Eastern Desert Egypt and Western Desert Egypt. Its blocks in Eastern Desert Egypt include West Gharib, which covers approximately 34,860 acres; West Bakr, covering over 11,600 acres; North West (NW) Gharib, covering approximately 162,000 acres; South East (SE) Gharib, which covers over 125,650 acres, and South West (SW) Gharib, covering approximately 48,310 acres. Its blocks in the Western Desert Egypt include South Alamein, covering approximately 335,830 acres; South Ghazalat, covering over 465,300 acres, and North West (NW) Sitra, covering approximately 480,850 acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HUYA INC - ADR (HUYA) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HUYA Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the operation of game live streaming platforms. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, game developers and publishers to develop e-sports live streaming. Its game contents include gameplay, e-sports tournament events and other e-sports game shows. The Company also offers non-game entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime and outdoor activities. The Company's platforms include its Huya Live mobile application (app), website www.huya.com, and personal computer (PC) clients. It also develops and operates certain mobile games jointly with third-party distribution platforms, and game-related apps. The Company has also created an interactive online community in which a range of functions are provided for the users, including bullet chatting, real-time commenting and gifting. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. (MPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation is a manufacturer of recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, sport fishing and jet boat markets. Its products include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral - SSi Sport, Chaparral - SSX Sport Boat, Chaparral - Surf Series, Chaparral - SunCoast Bowriders, Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats, Robalo - Center Consoles, Robalo - Cayman Bay Boats and Robalo - Dual Consoles. The Company distributes and markets through its independent dealer network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

VECTRUS INC (VEC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of services to the United States Government worldwide. The Company operates provides the various services, including facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration services. Its facility and base operations support the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the Asia Pacific region, Europe and the United States. The supply chain and logistics services include warehouse management and distribution; asset management and logistics; equipment maintenance, repair and services; full spectrum aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and integrated logistics. The information technology services include communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation and activation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KE HOLDINGS INC - ADR (BEKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KE Holdings Inc is a China-based company engaged in provision of housing transactions and related services. The Company mainly operates its businesses through its online and offline platform called Beike. The Company's businesses are comprised of existing home transaction services, new home transaction services and emerging and other services, such as home renovation services and financial services. The Company owns the brand Lianjia under which it operates real estate brokerage businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.