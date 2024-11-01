Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphic cards, game consoles, flat panel televisions (TV), home appliances, power tools, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. Its product portfolio consists of two categories: power discrete and power ICs that serve the large and diverse analog market for power semiconductors. Its power discrete products consist of low, medium and high voltage power MOSFETs. Its power ICs deliver power and control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 2,700 products. It conducts its operations in the United States of America, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJPY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC. (NPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Presto Industries, Inc. is engaged in various business segments, which includes Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40-millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases and metal parts; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide and others. The Safety segment offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that could ultimately lead to significant losses and also offers carbon monoxide alarms with large digital displays and an array of voice messages that clearly inform of incipient danger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

