Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is engaged in providing connected, polymer-based three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, across the entire manufacturing value chain. The Company offers a set of 3D printing platforms, software, a materials and technology partner ecosystem, and global GTM infrastructure. The Company has approximately 1,700 granted and pending additive technology patents used to create models, prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for a multitude of industries, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, healthcare, consumer products, dental, medical, and education. Its products and solutions improve product quality, development time, cost, and time-to-market. Its 3D ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Its industrial-grade professional 3D printers use PolyJet or FDM technologies to provide solutions to a range of needs from rapid prototyping to manufacturing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRATASYS LTD

Full Guru Analysis for SSYS

Full Factor Report for SSYS

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.