Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CARPARTS.COM INC (PRTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarParts.com, Inc. is an online provider of automotive aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company's products categories include replacement parts serving the wear and tear and body repair market, hard parts to serve the maintenance and repair market, and performance parts and accessories. The replacement parts category consists of parts for the exterior of an automobile. The hard parts category consists of engine and chassis components as well as other mechanical and electrical parts, including one of its house brands of aftermarket catalytic converters called Evan Fischer. The performance parts and accessories consist of parts that enhance the performance of the automobile, upgrade the existing functionality of a specific part or improve the physical appearance or comfort of the automobile. The Company sells its products to individual consumers through its network of Websites and online marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NATUZZI, S.P.A (ADR) (NTZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natuzzi S.p.A. (Natuzzi) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a collection of couches, armchairs, home furniture and home accessories. The Company operates in two segments: Natuzzi brand and Softaly/Private label. The Natuzzi brand segment includes sales from the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive and Natuzzi Editions product lines. It offers a range of upholstered furniture for sale, manufactured in production facilities located in Italy and abroad (Romania, Brazil and China). Private label includes its unbranded and Softaly products, and is marketed in North America, Europe, Brazil and Asia-Pacific through a selected number of customers. Natuzzi's range of products includes a collection of sofas and armchairs with particular styles, coverings and functions, with over two million combinations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NEOPHOTONICS CORP (NPTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive digital optical signals that connect the Cloud and hyperscale data center and telecom networks. The Company develops and manufactures transmitter products, receiver products and switch products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high-speed switching, and provisioning. The Company produce transmitter and receiver components and modules, as well as switching products, for 400 G and beyond transmission over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers. Its Coherent Products include Ultra-Narrow Linewidth Tunable Lasers (NLW-TL), Coherent Modulators and Integrated Coherent Receivers. It is a primary supplier of tunable lasers that emit the ultra-pure light that is required for the highest speed over distance fiber optic communications links.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.