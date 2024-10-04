Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC. (NPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Presto Industries, Inc. is engaged in various business segments, which includes Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40-millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases and metal parts; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide and others. The Safety segment offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that could ultimately lead to significant losses and also offers carbon monoxide alarms with large digital displays and an array of voice messages that clearly inform of incipient danger.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC.

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD - ADR (DNPLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the printing business and soft drink business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publishing and commercial printed matters and business forms, photographic materials, and conducts education and publishing distribution businesses. The Life and Industry segment involves in the manufacture and sale of packaging materials, construction materials, as well as industrial materials. The Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic precision parts and others. The Soft Drink segment involves in the manufacture and sale of soda drink, mineral water, among others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD - ADR

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

