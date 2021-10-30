Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV (LYB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates through segment such as Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology. Its customers use its plastics and chemicals to manufacture a range of products that people use in their everyday lives including food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, paints and coatings. The Company also develop and license chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufacture and sell polyolefin catalysts. It produces of olefins and polyethylene (PE). It uses all the propylene it produces in the production of polypropylene (PP), propylene oxide and other derivatives of those products. Its chemicals businesses consist primarily of processing plants that convert volumes of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbon feedstocks into plastic resins and other chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing and wireline services and related goods. The Company provides its services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America. The Company primarily provides its services in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, the San Juan Basin and the Powder River Basin. It also provides services in the Haynesville Shale, the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher, the Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company has approximately 30 active hydraulic fracturing fleets. The Company owns and leases properties, which include Midland, TX, Odessa, TX, Cibolo, TX, Kermit, TX, Monahans, TX, Shreveport, LA, Cheyenne, WY, Gillette, WY, Henderson, CO, Williston, ND, El Reno, OK, Red Deer, AB, Grand Prairie, AB and Huallen, AB.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

