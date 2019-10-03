Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/3/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC (BCEI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. In addition, the Company owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. The main areas in which the Company operates in the Rocky Mountain region are the Wattenberg Field in Weld County, Colorado and the North Park Basin in Jackson County, Colorado. Its Wattenberg Field operations are in the oil and liquids-weighted extension area of the Wattenberg Field targeting the Niobrara and Codell formations. In southern Arkansas, it targets the oil-rich Cotton Valley sands in the Dorcheat Macedonia and McKamie Patton Fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CORTEVA INC (CTVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corteva, Inc. is a provider of agricultural products. The Company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm. Its crop protection platform supplies products to protect crop yields against weeds, insects and disease. It operates through two segments: seed and crop protection. Its seed segment provides solutions in various crops, including corn, soybean, sunflowers and wheat, and complementary crops such as alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice and sorghum, as well as silage inoculants. Its crop protection segment is focused on developing and supplying crop protection products and services. It offers a range of crop protection products that service field crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, sunflower, canola/oilseed rape and rice as well as specialty crops such as fruit, nut, vine, sugarcane, coffee and vegetables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CAL-MAINE FOODS INC (CALM) is a small-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land's Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

