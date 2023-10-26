Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC (LXFR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Luxfer Holdings PLC is a global industrial company that is focused on niche applications in materials engineering. The Company's Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized, highly engineered cylinders using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial. Its Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium, with product lines, including advanced lightweight magnesium alloys with a variety of uses across a variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares that protect aircraft from heat-seeking missiles; photo-engraving plates for graphic arts, and high-performance zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, and various other performance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneSpan Inc. is a provider of identity and authentication security, as well as enterprise-grade electronic signature (e-signature) solutions. The Company has two segments. Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable its clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation and compliance. These solutions include OneSpan Sign e-signature solution, OneSpan Notary and Virtual Room solutions. Security Solutions segment consist of its portfolio of software products and/or software development kits that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices and applications. These solutions include identity verification, multi-factor authentication and transaction signing, such as mobile application security, mobile software tokens, and Digipass authenticators that are not cloud-connected devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a national land developer and homebuilder in the United States. The Company's principal business is residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations across states. It provides an assortment of homes across a range of price points to appeal to an array of consumer groups. It designs, builds and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes in traditionally high growth markets for entry level, move-up, and -plus active lifestyle buyers. It also has a Build-to-Rent homebuilding business, which operates under the Yardly brand name. In addition, it develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. It also has operations, which provides financial services to customers, title services and homeowner's insurance policies. The Company has three segments: East, Central, West and Financial Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

