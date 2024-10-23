Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/23/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VIRCO MFG CORP (VIRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virco Mfg. Corporation is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing furniture for a family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of movable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. The Company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, technology tables, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. In addition, it has also developed products for contemporary applications. These include the ZUMA Series; the Analogy and Civitas furniture collections; the Metaphor and Sage Series items for educational settings; the Plateau and Text Series, and the new Topaz Series. It also supplies furniture and equipment to colleges and universities; convention centers and arenas; the hospitality industry with respect to banquet and meeting facilities; government facilities at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels, and places of worship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. (VRNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verint Systems Inc. helps brands increase customer experience (CX) automation with its differentiated AI-powered Open Platform. AI-powered platforms are specifically designed for the customer engagement domain to increase the level of their CX automation rather than hire additional employees. The Company's Verint Open Platform is designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between their organization and their customers: in the contact center, back office, branch, websites, and mobile apps. Its platform is differentiated based on an open approach and an architecture with behavioral data and Verint Da Vinci AI at the platform core. Its platform offers brands a range of capabilities, including a large team of AI-powered bots, communication channels, AI-powered routing, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for voice and digital, analytics and insights, forecasting and scheduling, quality and compliance, and the voice of the customer/employee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

