Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - ADR (ADAP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on providing cell therapies to people with cancer. Its engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancers across multiple solid tumor types. Its cell therapy candidates include TCR T-cells and TruC T-cells. Its product candidates include afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel) and Lete-cel. The afamicel is a cell therapy that provides a treatment option for people with synovial sarcoma. The Company is in the process of transitioning lete-cel, which targets the NY-ESO antigen in people with synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). Its clinical pipeline includes SURPASS-III Phase II Trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 and SURPASS Phase I Trial with ADP-A2M4CD8. The Company's most advanced pre-clinical programs are for T-cell therapies directed to the PRAME target (ADP-600) and to CD70 (ADP-520). ADAP-600 is an engineered TCR T-cell.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - ADR

ADAP Guru Analysis

ADAP Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.