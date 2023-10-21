Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP (PFMT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Performant Financial Corporation is a provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States, with a focus on the healthcare payment integrity industry. It works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based services to identify improper payments. It engages clients in both government and commercial markets. It also has a call center, which serves clients with multifaceted consumer engagement needs. Its platform is a data management, analytics, and technology-enabled services platform. The components of its platform include its data management expertise, data analytics capabilities and technology-based workflow processes. Its clients operate in complex and regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity need to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments. It provides its services to government and private clients, such as private healthcare and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company's customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company's consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

