Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TATTOOED CHEF INC (TTCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tattooed Chef, Inc. is a plant-based food company. The Company is primarily engaged in offering a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to the retailers in the United States with products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, plant- based burgers and cauliflower crust pizza. The Company's products are available both in private label and its Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Its products are sold in approximately 14,000 retail outlets in the United States. Its diverse offering of plant-based meals includes certified organic, non-genetically modified organisms (GMO), certified Kosher, gluten-free, as well as plant protein elements. Its processing facility in Prossedi, Italy, comprises over 100,000 square feet. Its subsidiaries include Myjojo, Inc., Ittella International, LLC, Ittella's Chef, LLC, Ittella Italy S.R.L., BCI Acquisition, Inc. and New Mexico Food Distributors, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc., formerly All Market Inc., is a plant-based functional hydration platform, which provides packaged coconut water. The Company's portfolio is led by Vita Coco, which is focused on global coconut water category with additional coconut oil and coconut milk offerings. It operates in two reporting segments: Americas and International. The Company's product categories include Vita Coco Coconut Water, Private Label and Other. Vita Coco Coconut Water consists of all branded coconut water product offerings under the Vita Coco labels. Private Label product category consists of all private label product offerings, which includes coconut water and oil. Other product category consists of all other products, which includes Runa, a plant-based energy drink; Ever & Ever, a packaged water, and PWR LIFT, a flavored protein-infused water. The Company's products also include Vita Coco Sparkling, coconut milk products and other bulk products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (ADR) (AMRN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amarin Corporation PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular disease management. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. Its lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. This indication for Vascepa, known as the MARINE indication, is based primarily on the results from the MARINE study of Vascepa in this approved patient population. The Company sells Vascepa principally to wholesalers, as well as selected regional wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers, or collectively, its distributors, which in turn resell Vascepa to retail pharmacies for resale to patients and healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. (STLD) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified domestic steel producer and metals recycler. Its segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment includes the Company's electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mills, including Butler Flat Roll Division, Columbus Flat Roll Division, Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division, Structural and Rail Division, Engineered Bar Products Division, Roanoke Bar Division, and Steel of West Virginia; and steel coating and processing operations at The Techs, Heartland Flat Roll Division, United Steel Supply, and Vulcan Threaded Products, Inc (Vulcan). The Metals Recycling Operations segment includes its OmniSource ferrous and nonferrous processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment includes the Company's New Millennium Building Systems' joist and deck plants located throughout the United States, and in Northern Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

