Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC (WBA) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retailing company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The Company's U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment includes the Walgreens business, which includes the operations of retail drug stores, health and wellness services, and specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and its equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. Its International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses outside the United States and a pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. Its portfolio of consumer brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Its U.S. Healthcare segment is a consumer-centric, technology-enabled healthcare business that engages consumers through a personalized, omni-channel experience across the care journey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC

WBA Guru Analysis

WBA Fundamental Analysis

REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC (RPTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repare Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the development of synthetic lethality (SL)-based therapies for patients with cancer. The Company is engaged in the proprietary SL approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. It uses its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage repair. The Company's initial product candidate, camonsertib (RP-3500 or RG6526), a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase (ATR) for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations, including those in the ataxia telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene as part of a network of 16 STEP2-identified genomic alterations. Its other pipeline includes Lunresertib PKMYT1 Inhibitor and RP-3467 polymerase theta (Pol0) Inhibitor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC

RPTX Guru Analysis

RPTX Fundamental Analysis

SMART SHARE GLOBAL LTD (ADR) (EM) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smart Share Global Ltd is a China-based consumer tech company principally providing mobile device charging service through an online and offline network. The Company provides services through its power banks, placed in Points of Interest (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users can start using its products by either spotting its cabinets at one of its POIs, or find its cabinet locations through its mini programs. Its mini programs show users a map view with its cabinets' locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SMART SHARE GLOBAL LTD (ADR)

EM Guru Analysis

EM Fundamental Analysis

SHARKNINJA INC (SN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SharkNinja, Inc. is a global product design and technology company, which offers lifestyle solutions for consumers around the world. The Company's diverse product portfolio spans approximately 27 household sub-categories, across cleaning, cooking, food preparation, and others, which include home environment and beauty. The Company's brands include Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand offerings cover an expansive and diverse assortment of categories, including Floorcare (Corded and Cordless Vacuums, Robot Vacuums, Steam Mops and Wet/Dry Floor Cleaning), Home Environment and Beauty appliances. Its Home Environment product offering includes air purification products. Its Beauty offering includes HyperAir Hair Dryer, HyperAir Hair Dryer Premium and FlexStyle. Ninja brand offers a diversified product offering that spans across consumers' kitchens, both indoors and outdoors, with products in motorized kitchen appliances, heated cooking, beverage appliances and kitchenware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHARKNINJA INC

SN Guru Analysis

SN Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.