Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SPROUT SOCIAL INC (SPT) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprout Social, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, and operating a Web-based social media management tool enabling companies to manage and measure their online presence. It provides organizations with a centralized platform to manage their social media efforts across stakeholders and business functions. Its cloud software brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It operates across major networks, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Google, Reddit, Glassdoor and YouTube, and commerce platforms Facebook Shops, Shopify, and WooCommerce. The Companys platform components include artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, publishing, engagement, analytics, social listening, influencer marketing by sprout social, and employee advocacy. Its platform is licensed on a per-user, per-month basis, providing scalability to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (VIPS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company's segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities in China. Through its flash sales model, the Company sells limited quantities of discounted branded products online for limited periods of time. The Company offers diversified product offerings from over 17,000 domestic and international brands, including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products. The Company offers a range of products and services for consumers through lefeng.com, specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC (MMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a real estate services company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. It also offers market research, consulting and advisory, and leasing services to its clients. Through its Commercial Real Estate Services, it provides equity advisory services and loan sales, loan guarantees, consulting, and advisory services. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Through its Real Estate Brokerage, it represents commercial property owners as their investment broker in the sale of their properties. Its auction services division offers an accelerated way to buy and sell commercial property. Its financing division provides other services, such as loan sales and due diligence, and receives recurring loan performance fees from certain lenders. It provides advisory and consulting services in forming investment strategy and making transaction decisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OPENLANE INC (KAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPENLANE, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. The Company offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles, connecting sellers and buyers across North America and Europe. Its end-to-end platform supports the whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Its segments include Marketplace and Finance. Marketplace segment serves its customer base through digital marketplaces in the United States, Canada and Europe and vehicle logistics center locations across Canada. This segment includes private label remarketing solutions, which are offered to automobile manufacturers, captive finance companies and other commercial customers to offer vehicles digitally. Through Automotive Finance Corporation, the Finance segment provides short-term, inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, primarily to independent vehicle dealers throughout the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MURPHY OIL CORP (MUR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy Oil Corporation is a global oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. The Company produces crude oil and condensate (collectively, crude oil), natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in the United States and Canada and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in targeted areas worldwide. In the United States, it produces crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily from fields in the Gulf of America and in the Eagle Ford Shale area of South Texas. In Canada, the Company holds working interests in Tupper Montney (100% working interest), Kaybob Duvernay and two non-operated offshore assets - the Hibernia and Terra Nova fields, located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in the Jeanne dArc Basin. In Vietnam, the Company holds an interest in approximately 7.3 million gross acres, consisting of 65% working interest in Blocks 144 & 145, and a 40% interest in Block 15-1/05 and Block 15-2/17.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

