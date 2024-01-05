Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/5/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

OPKO HEALTH INC (OPK) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company's segments include diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. The pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as BioReference Health, GenPath and GenPath. Its Pharmaceutical Business has one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including pharmaceutical compounds, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, Factor VIIa-CTP and others. It also owns an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel through its subsidiary FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR (GHG) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the operation of franchised hotels. The Company's hotel network is mostly comprised of franchised-and-managed hotels. The Company is dedicated to operate mid-scale hotels and its main brand is called GreenTree Inns. The Company operates its business mainly in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP INC (MEG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. is an environmental solutions company. The Company provides environmental services to its clients through three business segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects and development projects. The Measurement and Analysis segment includes source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection and advanced analytical laboratory services such as air, storm water, wastewater and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides clients with engineering, design, and implementation services, primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil or create biogas from waste.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC (LAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard BioTools Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies that help biomedical researchers in their search for developing medicines. Its segments include Proteomics and Genomics. Proteomics segment includes its instruments, consumables, software, and services based upon technologies used in the identification of proteins. Genomics segment includes its instruments, consumables, software, and services based upon technologies used in the identification of genes and their functions. It provides insights in health and disease using its mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which serve applications in proteomics and genomic. It works with academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories around the world, focusing on the needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. The Company distributes its systems through its direct sales force and support organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC (TTSH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers an assortment of natural stone and man-made tile products. Its natural stone products include marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles. Its man-made products include ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, metal and luxury vinyl tile. The Company's assortment of accessories, including mosaics, pencils, listellos, and other products. It also offers a range of setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products. It also offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. The Company sells its products under brand names, including Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

