Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

23ANDME HOLDING CO. (ME) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 23andMe Holding Co. is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services business segment comprises its Personal Genome Service (PGS), telehealth business, and research service. PGS services provide customers with a broad suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications. The Therapeutics business segment focuses on the use of genetic insights from databases of genetic and phenotypic information to develop novel therapies to improve patients' lives. The Therapeutics segment consists of out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets and expenses related to therapeutic product candidates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of 23ANDME HOLDING CO.

ME Guru Analysis

ME Fundamental Analysis

J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC (JBHT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation, brokerage, and delivery services to customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The Company's DCS segment focuses on private fleet conversion and creation in replenishment and specialized equipment. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions to customers through relationships with thousands of third-party carriers and integration. The JBT segment is full-load, dry-van freight, utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways. The FMS segment provides last-mile delivery services to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC

JBHT Guru Analysis

JBHT Fundamental Analysis

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a supplier of microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services. It also offers routers and a range of premise and hosted private cloud-based software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and operational assurance of its systems as well as to automate network design and procurement. It also sources, qualifies, supplies, integrates, tests, and supports third party equipment such as antennas, optical transmission equipment and other equipment necessary to build and deploy a complete telecommunications transmission network. It provides a full suite of professional services for planning, deployment, operations, and maintenance of its customers' networks. It offers a suite of wireless transport and access systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVIAT NETWORKS INC

AVNW Guru Analysis

AVNW Fundamental Analysis

AMERICAN WELL CORP (AMWL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Well Corporation is an enterprise software company. The Company's Amwell Platform provides all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. The Amwell Platform enables digital across the full healthcare continuum, including urgent and primary care, second opinion services, behavioral health, chronic condition management and high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It supports both on-demand and scheduled consultations for providers and offers pre-packaged care modules and programs. The Amwell Platform can be fully integrated into its client's health plan member and patient portals and provider and health plan workflows. It enables the digital care programs of approximately 55 health plans, which collectively represent approximately 90 million covers lives, as well as approximately 140 of the nation's health systems, representing approximately 2,000 hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN WELL CORP

AMWL Guru Analysis

AMWL Fundamental Analysis

UNIFIRST CORP (UNF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The MFG segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment. The Specialty Garments segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment sells first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIFIRST CORP

UNF Guru Analysis

UNF Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.