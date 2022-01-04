Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD (CGNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognyte Software Ltd is an Israel-based company. The main activity is focused on providing security and analytics software. The Company designs software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for solutions accelerate security investigations to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD

HELBIZ INC (HLBZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 20% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helbiz, Inc. (Helbiz), formerly GreenVision Acquisition Corp, is engaged in providing shared micro-mobility solutions for urban areas. The Company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one platform, Helbiz, in approximately 35 cities around the world. The Company's users can unlock the vehicles as required by clicking a button from their smartphones, helping people move within cities. Helbiz's urban lifestyle products and services includes live streaming services (Helbiz Live), food delivery services (Helbiz Kitchen), HelbizMoped, Helbiz One and Mobility Analytics. Mobility Analytics is engaged in providing a data-driven solution for urban mobility challenges. The Company's mobile application (App) is available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HELBIZ INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

