Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

COMTECH TELECOMM. CORP. (CMTL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies. Its Commercial Solutions segment provides satellite communications (such as satellite earth station modems and traveling wave tube amplifiers), public safety systems (such as next generation 911 technologies) and enterprise application technologies (such as messaging and trusted location-based technologies). The Government Solutions segment includes command and control technologies, troposcatter technologies, and radio frequency power and switching technologies. It serves system and network suppliers in the global satellite, defense, broadcast and aerospace industries, and the United States federal government, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is an online performance marketing company. The Company provides vertically oriented customer acquisition programs for its clients. The Company operating segments include Direct Marketing Services (DMS) business. Its DMS business derives its net revenue from fees earned through the delivery of qualified leads, clicks, calls or customers, and display advertisements, or impressions. Client verticals within its DMS business are education and financial services. The Company's primary client verticals are the education and financial services industries. It has presence in the business-to-business technology, home services and medical industries. The Company delivers marketing results to its clients in the form of a qualified lead or inquiry, in the form of a qualified click, or call.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SOGOU INC (SOGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sogou Inc. is a search and Internet company. The Company's Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company's products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software. Its Chinese language input software enables users to type in Chinese. Sogou Input Method anticipates users' search intentions in real-time and allows users to search directly with Sogou Search. The Company offer users general and vertical search services through its Website and its mobile search application. The features of Sogou Search include query suggestion, query correction, search snippets, Webpage translation and search result recommendations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 396.55% vs. 229.29% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

