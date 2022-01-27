Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (ADR) (SIFY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sify Technologies Limited (Sify) is an integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services company. The Company's segments are Telecom services, which includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice and network managed services; Data Centre services, which includes co-location services; Cloud and managed services, which includes information technology (IT) infra services, IT transformation services, remote and onsite infrastructure managed services and delivery platforms; Technology integration services, which includes data center build, network integration, information security, end-user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions, and Applications integration services, which includes application development and maintenance, application testing, mobility solutions, e-learning, portals, tools, process and automation. The Company has approximately six Tier III data centers across various geographical locations in India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (ADR)

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a carrier and provider of transportation solutions in North America. The Company provides multiple truckload transportation, intermodal and logistics services. In addition to its truckload services, the Company also contracts with third-party capacity providers to provide a range of shipping solutions to its customers. It operates under three segments, namely Trucking, Logistics and Intermodal. Its trucking services include dry van, refrigerated, and drayage, which also include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods and materials. Its logistics and intermodal services include brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics, freight management and non-trucking services. The Company operates approximately 18,129 tractors and 60,382 trailers within the Trucking segment. It also operates approximately 605 tractors and 10,844 containers in the Intermodal segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

