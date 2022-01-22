Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. (HCCI) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste, used oil collection, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling and field services primarily to small and mid-sized industrial and vehicle maintenance customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment consists of parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum services, antifreeze recycling activities and field services. The Oil Business segment consists of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. It owns and operates a used oil re-refinery where it re-refines used oils and sells base oil for lubricants as well as other re-refinery products. It also operates wastewater treatment plants and antifreeze recycling facilities. Its locations are in the United States and Ontario, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HCCI

Full Factor Report for HCCI

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping and connecting consumers with insurance providers. The Company's data and technology platform, matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with options from its network of insurance providers. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its websites, mobile applications and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across various cloud providers. Its internal data and analysis tools are hosted at a third-party data center in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company also sells consumer referrals to insurance provider customers, consisting of carriers and agents and indirect distributors in the United States. Crosspointe Insurance & Financial Services, LLC and EverQuote NI Limited are subsidiaries of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVERQUOTE INC

Full Guru Analysis for EVER

Full Factor Report for EVER

AERSALE CORP (ASLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerSale Corporation provides full-service support to owners and operators of used commercial aircraft who lack the infrastructure. It operates through two segments. Asset Management Solutions segment acquires mid-life commercial aircraft and engines from airlines and leasing companies as feedstock to support its business activities. Asset Management Solutions activities include the sale and lease of aircraft and engines, as well as the disassembly of these assets for component parts, such as used serviceable material (USM), which utilizes to support third-party sales and lower the cost to maintain its portfolio of leased assets. TechOps segment provides nose-to-tail maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on the commercial aircraft, engines and components, which serves the passenger, cargo and government sectors. Through its collective United States-based MRO facilities, the Company provides maintenance and modification services for aircraft and their individual components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AERSALE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ASLE

Full Factor Report for ASLE

NEWEGG COMMERCE INC (NEGG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newegg Commerce Inc, formerly Lianluo Smart Ltd, is a China-based tech-focused e-commerce company engaging in the sales of electronics. The Company operates business-to-consumer (B2C) platform, business-to-business (B2B) operations and other online platforms. Through Newegg.com, it operates direct sales and Marketplace models for information technology (IT) computer components, consumer electronics (CE), entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third party logistics services globally. The Newegg Marketplace operations enable customers to discover and purchase products from qualified third-party sellers globally. The Newegg Marketplace offers a portfolio of categories, including emerging smart home automation, virtual reality (VR), and lifestyle electronics, health and beauty technology products, and houses online stores of some brands in the tech industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEWEGG COMMERCE INC

Full Guru Analysis for NEGG

Full Factor Report for NEGG

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.