Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD (MAXN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd designs, manufactures and sells a portfolio of solar technology. The Company's product line includes Maxeon solar panels, Performance solar panels, and AC Module. The Maxeon line, is primarily targeted at residential and small-scale commercial customers across the globe. The Performance line is targeted at the large-scale commercial and utility-scale power plant markets. Its AC modules integrate the inverter with the module to create a single unit that is ready to connect to the low voltage power grid. The Company owns and operates solar cell and panel manufacturing facilities located in France, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines, as well as participation in a joint venture for panel manufacturing in China. The Company designs, manufactures and sells its products over 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BARK INC (BARK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BARK, Inc., formerly The Original BARK Company, is a dog-centric company. The Company is engaged in offering dogs products, services and content. Its team applies its data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. It serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services. The Company serves approximately 1 million dogs monthly through BarkBox and Super Chewer subscriptions and broad retail distribution of its products. It also offers custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet dogs' needs with BARK Bright. It offers personalized meal delivery service for dogs called BARK Eats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

