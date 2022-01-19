Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BAOZUN INC (ADR) (BZUN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baozun Inc is a holding company mainly providing e-commerce services. The Company helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its services cover all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including information technology (IT) solutions, online store operation, digital marketing, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment services. The Company provides services for a range of brand partners, covering apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, as well as insurance and automobiles areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP INC (ADR) (HLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hailiang Education Group Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the provision of education and management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, mainly offers private K-12 educational services in schools located in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province and Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China, after-school enrichment services, management consulting services, logistic services, education and management services, educational training services and study trip services, overseas study consulting services and hotel management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc. is a global supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking solutions and services to mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, and broadcast system operators across the globe. The Company's products utilize microwave and millimeter wave technologies to create point to point wireless links for short, medium, and long-distance interconnections. Its products incorporate Ethernet switching and Internet protocol (IP) routing capabilities optimized for a microwave and millimeter wave environment and for hybrid applications of microwave and optical fiber transport, to form complete networking solutions. The Company provides software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management and optimization of its systems as well as to automate network design and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

POWERFLEET INC (PWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PowerFleet, Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, such as industrial trucks, trailers, containers, cargo, and light vehicles and heavy truck fleets. The Company focuses on four types of business solutions: PowerFleet for Logistics, PowerFleet for Industrial, PowerFleet for Vehicles and Vista. PowerFleet for Industrial solutions are designed to provide on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers and ground support equipment at airports. PowerFleet for Logistics solutions are designed to provide bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for over-the-road based assets and their associated cargo. PowerFleet for Vehicles solutions are designed both to enhance the vehicle fleet management process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GAMESTOP CORP. (GME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Technology) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its e-commerce properties and stores. The Company offers a range of selection of pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories, monitors, television (TV) and other consumer electronics and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. The Company also offers a variety of POP vinyl figures, collectibles, and board games. The Company, through its buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The Company's geographic segments include United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. The Company's consumer network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

